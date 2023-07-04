Open Menu

Airports In Moscow, Except For Vnukovo, Operate As Usual - Russia's Air Transport Agency

July 04, 2023

Airports in Moscow, Except for Vnukovo, Operate As Usual - Russia's Air Transport Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Restrictions on arrivals and departures at Vnukovo Airport have been extended until 8 a.m. (5 a.m. GMT), other airports in Moscow and the Moscow Region are operating as usual, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said.

"For technical reasons beyond the airport's control, Vnukovo has introduced restrictions on arrivals/departures of aircraft from 05:10 a.m... The restrictions... have been extended until 08:00 a.m. Other airports in Moscow and the Moscow Region are operating as usual," Rosaviatsiya said.

