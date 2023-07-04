MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Restrictions on arrivals and departures at Vnukovo Airport have been extended until 8 a.m. (5 a.m. GMT), other airports in Moscow and the Moscow Region are operating as usual, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said.

"For technical reasons beyond the airport's control, Vnukovo has introduced restrictions on arrivals/departures of aircraft from 05:10 a.m... The restrictions... have been extended until 08:00 a.m. Other airports in Moscow and the Moscow Region are operating as usual," Rosaviatsiya said.