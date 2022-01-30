UrduPoint.com

Airports In New York To Start Restoring Flight Activity After Storm On Sunday Morning

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Airports in New York to Start Restoring Flight Activity After Storm on Sunday Morning

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) New York's airports said that they plan to gradually restore air traffic starting early hours of Sunday after a heavy snow storm that lashed the US East Coast the day before.

On Saturday, the John F. Kennedy international airport said that over 76% of 877 regular flights were canceled over the weather conditions. Passengers of the JFK and LaGuardia airports were recommended to check the status of flights.

"We're expecting a slow start to flight activity Sunday morning 1/30 with a gradual increase as the day progresses," the airports said on Twitter.

A total of 3,500 flights were canceled in the US and over 80,000 consumers were left without electricity when heavy snow and strong winds hit the East Coast on Saturday. The storm has emerged near North and South Carolinas and is moving along the Atlantic Coast to the north, having affected about 50 million people.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Snow Electricity Twitter Traffic New York Sunday Million Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

3 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

11 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

11 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

13 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>