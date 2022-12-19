UrduPoint.com

Airports In Peru Start Operating After Clashes Between Police, Protesters - Minister

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Airports in Peru Start Operating After Clashes Between Police, Protesters - Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Peruvian airports that saw violent clashes between protesters and police are gradually resuming operations, Peruvian Minister of Transportation and Communications Paola Lazarte said on Sunday.

"As for the Cusco airport, everything is going back to normal. We were able to restore operations with the help of the police and the armed forces. As for the airport in Ayacucho, it will most likely reopen on Tuesday, December 20," Lazarte told the Radio Programas del Peru (RPP) broadcaster.

The airport in the city of Juliaca will resume operations on Monday, with the airport in Arequipa expected to start functioning in the coming days, the minister said.

All of these airports are usually busy with both domestic and international flights.

On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office has launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government, and call for an immediate presidential election and termination of the country's parliament. At least 20 people have so far died in the protests, local media reported.

Related Topics

Election Police Parliament Vote Died Juliaca Ayacucho Arequipa Cusco Peru Dina July December Criminals Sunday Media Government Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

16 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

1 day ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

1 day ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

1 day ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.