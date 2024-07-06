Airports, Wall Street And Olympics In Crosshairs Of Climate Activists
Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 08:53 PM
Climate activists in the United States and Europe are planning protests at airports, banks and the Olympic Games in a summer of stunts they have defended as necessary even if their tactics differ
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Climate activists in the United States and Europe are planning protests at airports, banks and the Olympic Games in a summer of stunts they have defended as necessary even if their tactics differ.
From blocking highways to spray painting jets and the megaliths at Stonehenge, and throwing food at artworks, some climate activists have turned to more provocative tactics since the Covid-19 pandemic put an abrupt end to the mass marches spurred by Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement.
The last 12 months have been the hottest ever recorded and with swathes of the world blanketed in extreme heat, campaigners have heavy-polluting corporations and business interests in their sights.
A22 Network, an alliance of activist groups committed to non-violent protest, said it was planning to disrupt airports in eight countries over the northern hemisphere summer.
Protests are planned in the UK, Austria, Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, US, Scotland and Norway, UK-based activists from the alliance told AFP.
Global aviation is responsible for around 2.5 percent of global carbon emissions, more than the annual carbon footprint of Brazil and France combined.
"Our resistance will put the spotlight on the heaviest users of fossil fuels and call everyone into action with us," Just Stop Oil, one of the groups that embraced more controversial forms of protests, said in a statement.
UK police said they pre-emptively arrested 27 supporters from Just Stop Oil before the protest had even begun under laws that make it illegal to conspire to disrupt national infrastructure.
But Gabriella Ditton, a spokesperson for the group, said the arrests hadn't deterred them.
"While we face the massive crisis that we are in, we can't stop," she told AFP.
They are demanding governments sign the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, which seeks a halt to the expansion of fossil fuels and the phasing out of coal, oil and gas.
- 'More visible, less disruptive' -
In the US, activists have been targeting Wall Street and barricading the entrances to major banks and firms that finance, insure and invest in fossil fuel companies.
Organisers of "The Summer of Heat" campaign have vowed "joyful, relentless non-violent direct action to end fossil fuel financing" over the coming months.
Notably in Europe, Extinction Rebellion (XR), once notorious for shutting down bridges over the Thames River in London, have shifted their main focus from mass civil disobedience to building an inclusive grassroots movement.
This summer, they are calling on governments in the UK and France to establish citizen assemblies on climate and nature, while picketing the companies insuring the fossil fuel industry.
Gail Bradbrook, XR's co-founder, told AFP their new-look approach to climate activism strived "to reach more mainstream folks" and do "the deeper work of local organising".
They are, however, planning "mass occupations" over the summer -- including one at the start of the Olympic Games opening in Paris on 26 July.
Organisers in France say this could last several days but would be "more visible than disruptive", but have not offered further planning details.
- 'Make people mad' -
Which approach is best at grabbing attention -- and which is better at driving change -- has been the subject of debate, particularly following polarising stunts targeting famous landmarks.
When two Just Stop Oil activists threw orange cornflour on Stonehenge in June "they got a heck more media attention than by spraying paint on airfields," said Dana Fisher, a sociologist at American University in Washington DC.
The goal of these "shock" actions "is to make people mad", Fisher said. The more people talked about the protest, the more they discussed the climate issue, she added.
Several studies in the UK and Germany showed that public concern about climate change stayed the same -- or even increased -- after acts of civil disobedience even if most people were unsupportive of such stunts.
"Historically, there is substantial evidence that shows that the radical flank drives support for the cause and moderate factions," said Fisher.
But between "glueing yourself to something, blocking a bank or throwing soup, which is more effective, we do not know yet," she added.
For Jamie Henn, co-founder of campaign group 350.org and director of Fossil Free Media, "confrontational tactics work best when they're confronting the source of the problem".
"Mainstreaming the idea that we can finally go fossil free needs to be a top priority for the climate movement," he said.
Laura Thomas-Walters, a social scientist at the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, said political change was achieved "by targeting the people of power propping up the status quo, and we need to do it in a sustained way".
Recent Stories
IG Nasir Rizvi issues strict orders to maintain city peace
Secretary Health visits new PIMS emergency unit
HESCO chief directs officials to reduce line losses
Woman injured in minor's custody firing incident dies at hospital
Over 1.274m citizens benefited from police khidmat centres in first half of curr ..
PCB allocates Rs. 12,800mln for upgradation of stadiums ahead of ICC Champions T ..
Sargodha University visits China for expanding cooperation in education, sci-tec ..
Wheel-Chair Tennis camps ends amidst great fun
City receives rain, more showers predicted for next 24 hours
New era of Pak-China cooperation in diverse fields to boost economic prosperity, ..
Gulf states congratulate Iran's new reformist president
Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail
More Stories From World
-
Sargodha University visits China for expanding cooperation in education, sci-tech and talent5 minutes ago
-
Djokovic eyes sweet 16 as Murray's Wimbledon career ends with whimper26 minutes ago
-
Murray's Wimbledon career over as Raducanu pulls out of mixed26 minutes ago
-
Murray's Wimbledon career over as Raducanu pulls out of mixed26 minutes ago
-
Gulf states congratulate Iran's new reformist president5 minutes ago
-
Martin wins German MotoGP sprint race to stem Bagnia run1 hour ago
-
Biden defiant, but critics are circling1 hour ago
-
Beryl heads for Texas after causing damage, no deaths in Mexico2 hours ago
-
Turkey take on Dutch in politically charged Euros quarter-final, England face Swiss2 hours ago
-
Martin wins German MotoGP sprint race to stem Bagnia run2 hours ago
-
New UK PM Starmer 'restless for change' after huge election win3 hours ago
-
France braces for crunch election as overseas territories kick off vote3 hours ago