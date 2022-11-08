UrduPoint.com

Airshow China 2022 Opens In City Of Zhuhai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Airshow China 2022 Opens in City of Zhuhai

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The 14th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China 2022) opened on Tuesday in Zhuhai, China's southern province of Guangdong.

The exhibition will run until November 13.

Airshow China, the largest aviation exhibition in the country, has been held in Zhuhai since 1996.

More than 740 companies from 43 countries and regions are expected to participate this year.

Related Topics

China Zhuhai November From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2022

27 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

32 minutes ago
 UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National F ..

UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National Flagship

9 hours ago
 Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cu ..

Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad

9 hours ago
 Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standof ..

Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standoff

9 hours ago
 Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situat ..

Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation 'tense'

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.