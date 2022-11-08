Airshow China 2022 Opens in City of Zhuhai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The 14th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China 2022) opened on Tuesday in Zhuhai, China's southern province of Guangdong.

The exhibition will run until November 13.

Airshow China, the largest aviation exhibition in the country, has been held in Zhuhai since 1996.

More than 740 companies from 43 countries and regions are expected to participate this year.