Airspace Around Russia's St. Petersburg Pulkovo Airport Closed Until 10:20 GMT - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Airspace Around Russia's St. Petersburg Pulkovo Airport Closed Until 10:20 GMT - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The airspace of St. Petersburg is closed until 10:20 GMT, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday, citing the Federal Air Transport Agency.

Earlier in the day, the government of St. Petersburg said that Pulkovo international airport temporarily does not accept aircraft.

Later, it was clarified that flights are being delayed up to 12 hours, but the airport is operating normally.

"The airspace is restricted until 10:20 UTC," the source said, citing the telegram of the Federal Air Transport Agency.

More Stories From World

