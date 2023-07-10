Open Menu

Airspace Closure In Sudan Extended Until End Of Month - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has extended the closure of the country's airspace until July 31, the Khartoum International Airport said.

In a notice to pilots (NOTAM), the civil aviation authority said that Sudan's airspace would be closed to all flights until the end of the month, with the exception of humanitarian and evacuation flights, if a relevant permission is obtained from the competent authorities.

Previously, Sudan's airspace closure was extended until July 10.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in the capital of Khartoum.

The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

Last month, Malik Agar, the deputy chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council, said that the Sudanese delegation had asked for Moscow's assistance in resolving the conflict in the North African country during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

