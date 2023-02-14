UrduPoint.com

Airspace Of Moldova Closed, Reasons Not Reported - Air Moldova

February 14, 2023

Airspace of Moldova Closed, Reasons Not Reported - Air Moldova

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The airspace of Moldova was closed on Tuesday, and scheduled flights were canceled, the Air Moldova airline said, without specifying reasons.

"At the moment, the airspace of Moldova is closed, we are waiting for the resumption of flights.

Today's schedule is subject to change," the company wrote on social media.

Chisinau International Airport confirmed to RIA Novosti that the flights had been canceled, but refused to provide additional information. The country's authorities have not yet commented on the situation.

