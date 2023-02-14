UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Airspace of Moldova Reopened - National Civil Aviation Authority

The airspace of Moldova has been reopened, the national civil aviation authority of the republic said on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The airspace of Moldova has been reopened, the national civil aviation authority of the republic said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Air Moldova airline said that the airspace of the country was closed and scheduled flights were canceled.

"Following the results of the meeting of the interdepartmental commission on airspace management at 11:24 (09.24 GMT) on February 14, in order to ensure the safety of civil aviation flights, a decision was made to temporarily close the airspace of Moldova. At 14:47 the airspace was reopened," the statement said.

The civil aviation authority added that the reasons for the decision will be announced later.

