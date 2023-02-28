UrduPoint.com

Airspace Over Pulkovo Airport Closed Due To Unknown Object - Emergency Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Airspace Over Pulkovo Airport Closed Due to Unknown Object - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The airspace over St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport is closed due to an unknown flying object, the city emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the government of St.

Petersburg said that Pulkovo international airport temporarily does not accept aircraft. Later, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday, citing the Federal Air Transport Agency, that the airspace of St. Petersburg is closed until 10:20 GMT.

"An unknown object is flying near Pulkovo airport. The sky is closed, flights and landings of aircraft are stopped," the services said.

Related Topics

St. Petersburg Government Airport

Recent Stories

Dar reiterates Govt's commitment to complete IMF p ..

Dar reiterates Govt's commitment to complete IMF programme

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Kuwa ..

Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Kuwait in all areas: Hina Khar

17 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates School on Wheels project in Islamab ..

PM inaugurates School on Wheels project in Islamabad

32 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Water Festival to kick off 10th March in ..

Al Dhafra Water Festival to kick off 10th March in Abu Dhabi

50 minutes ago
 Yahsat reports AED1.6 billion revenue, 6% YoY incr ..

Yahsat reports AED1.6 billion revenue, 6% YoY increase in 2022

1 hour ago
 Kuwaiti oil price down 29 cents to US$83.11 pb

Kuwaiti oil price down 29 cents to US$83.11 pb

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.