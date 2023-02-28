Airspace Over Pulkovo Airport Closed Due to Unknown Object - Emergency Services

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The airspace over St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport is closed due to an unknown flying object, the city emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the government of St.

Petersburg said that Pulkovo international airport temporarily does not accept aircraft. Later, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday, citing the Federal Air Transport Agency, that the airspace of St. Petersburg is closed until 10:20 GMT.

"An unknown object is flying near Pulkovo airport. The sky is closed, flights and landings of aircraft are stopped," the services said.