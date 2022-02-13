UrduPoint.com

Airspace Over Ukraine Remains Open - Infrastructure Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Ukraine's airspace remains open and the government is working out measures to avert risks for air carriers, the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure said on Sunday following a meeting with the leadership of the presidential office.

"The sky over Ukraine remains open, and the country is working to prevent risks for air carriers. The information about the closure of Ukrainian airspace is not true. The closure of airspace is a sovereign right of Ukraine, and no such decision has been made," the ministry said on Facebook.

Most of airlines are operating without restrictions, the ministry added.

"Some carriers are facing difficulties with fluctuations in insurance markets. On its part, the state is ready to support air carriers and plans to provide additional financial guarantees to support the aviation market. Consultations are being held with international partners, and pursuant government decisions are being prepared," the ministry said.

