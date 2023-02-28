MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The restriction of airspace over St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport has been lifted, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the government of St.

Petersburg said that Pulkovo international airport temporarily does not accept aircraft. Later, city emergency services told Sputnik that the airspace was closed due to an unknown flying object.

"(Airspace restrictions have been) Lifted," the source said.