Airstrike Damages 'Critical Infrastructure' Facility In Ukraine's Odesa - Authorities

Published January 14, 2023

Airstrike Damages 'Critical Infrastructure' Facility in Ukraine's Odesa - Authorities

An unspecified critical infrastructure facility has been damaged in the Ukrainian region of Odesa on Saturday, the head of the Odesa regional administration, Maksym Marchenko, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) An unspecified critical infrastructure facility has been damaged in the Ukrainian region of Odesa on Saturday, the head of the Odesa regional administration, Maksym Marchenko, said.

"One of the missiles hit critical infrastructure, causing some damage," Marchenko said on Telegram, adding that no casualties were reported.

Earlier in the day, air raid warnings were declared throughout Ukraine, followed by reports of explosions in the regions of Odesa, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Volyn and other areas. Emergency blackouts were in place in the capital and the Kiev region, as well as in the regions of Vinnytsia and Cherkasy. Most of the city of Kharkiv was hit by a power outage after an explosion.

Ukrainian utility DTEK said that two thermal power plants were damaged, one of which was shut down. The Ukrainian Energy Ministry confirmed that infrastructure facilities in several regions of the country, including Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, and Kyiv regions, were hit.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in December that it was impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.

