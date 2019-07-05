UrduPoint.com
Airstrike Hits Civilian Surgical Hospital In Syria's Idlib Province - UN Official

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 11:51 PM

A civilian "surgical hospital" constructed by United Nations humanitarian partners in Syria's Idlib province was hit in an airstrike earlier on Thursday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis Mark Cutts said in a statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) A civilian "surgical hospital" constructed by United Nations humanitarian partners in Syria's Idlib province was hit in an airstrike earlier on Thursday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis Mark Cutts said in a statement.

"Yesterday, there was yet another attack on a civilian hospital," the statement said on Friday. "This time, it was a surgical hospital in Kafr Nobol in Idleb, an underground hospital built during the war by humanitarian partners, with support from the United Nations, to provide life-saving medical support to civilians in a war zone.

"

Cutts explained in the statement that no medical staff or patients were killed or injured in the airstrike because the incident took place at the entrance of the medical facility, which was empty at the time of the attack.

Cutts noted this is the second attack on the hospital in two months despite the fact the facility's coordinates had been shared with all parties to the conflict in Syria to avoid such incidents.

Since the end of April, the United Nations has recorded 29 attacks on civilian facilities in northwest Syria - including on 25 medical ones - and 45 attacks on schools, with more than 300 civilians killed.

