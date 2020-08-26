Airstrike In Afghanistan's Baghlan Kills At Least 10 - Taliban Statement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 02:45 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) An airstrike in Afghanistan's province of Baghlan killed at least 10 people in a religious school, the Taliban radical movement said Wednesday in a statement.
According to the statement, a fighter jet targeted a school in Bekzado area of central Baghlan province last night.
The Ministry of Defense has not commented on the attack yet.