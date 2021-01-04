UrduPoint.com
Airstrike In Eastern Afghanistan East Leaves 13 Taliban Killed - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 12:44 PM

Thirteen Taliban fighters were killed by an airstrike in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, the provincial press office said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Thirteen Taliban fighters were killed by an airstrike in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, the provincial press office said on Monday.

Among them was a Taliban leader who was recently released under the US-brokered peace deal with the Afghan government, as confirmed by the Afghan National Directorate of Security.

Last February, the Taliban and the Afghan government reached a landmark agreement, mediated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha, paving the way for peace talks. Among other things, the deal stipulated the release of each other's prisoners � 5,000 Taliban by Kabul and 1,000 government affiliates by the radical group.

More Stories From World

