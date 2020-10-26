UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airstrike In Syria's Idlib Province Kills Over 40 Militants - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

Airstrike in Syria's Idlib Province Kills Over 40 Militants - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) An airstrike conducted by the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib has killed more than 40 terrorists and injured at least 60 others, Syria's Al Watan newspaper reported on Monday, citing health sources in Idlib.

A total of 43 militants belonging to the Faylaq al-Sham group (the Sham Legion) were killed as a result of the strike launched by Russia's forces on its military training camp, located in Idlib's area of Jabal Duwayli near the Haram town, which shares a border with Turkey, the newspaper reported, adding that the attack left over 60 other terrorists injured.

Local media reported last week that the US-led international coalition had attacked by a drone strike the gathering place of the heads of a number of radical groups, including Jabhat al-Nusra (terrorist organization banned in Russia). Over 20 leaders were reportedly eliminated, including Syrians and people of other nationalities.

Following the incident, an airstrike hit a parking lot for fuel trucks in Idlib. According to Syrian media, the fuel was smuggled and intended to be used by terrorist gangs.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Border Media

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organises discussion on &#039;Dubai ..

10 minutes ago

RTA issues 56 offence tickets during inspection of ..

10 minutes ago

Senate unanimously passes resolution to condemn bl ..

24 minutes ago

Emirati families market their products in &#039;Al ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Dialogue 2020 calls for businesses to priori ..

25 minutes ago

There will electric buses on Motorway within next ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.