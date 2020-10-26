(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) An airstrike conducted by the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib has killed more than 40 terrorists and injured at least 60 others, Syria's Al Watan newspaper reported on Monday, citing health sources in Idlib.

A total of 43 militants belonging to the Faylaq al-Sham group (the Sham Legion) were killed as a result of the strike launched by Russia's forces on its military training camp, located in Idlib's area of Jabal Duwayli near the Haram town, which shares a border with Turkey, the newspaper reported, adding that the attack left over 60 other terrorists injured.

Local media reported last week that the US-led international coalition had attacked by a drone strike the gathering place of the heads of a number of radical groups, including Jabhat al-Nusra (terrorist organization banned in Russia). Over 20 leaders were reportedly eliminated, including Syrians and people of other nationalities.

Following the incident, an airstrike hit a parking lot for fuel trucks in Idlib. According to Syrian media, the fuel was smuggled and intended to be used by terrorist gangs.