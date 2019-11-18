UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airstrike Kills 10 In Libyan Capital, May Amount To War Crime - UN Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 09:37 PM

Airstrike Kills 10 in Libyan Capital, May Amount to War Crime - UN Envoy

An airstrike on a biscuit factory in the Libyan capital of Tripoli has killed at least 10 civilians and could amount to a war crime, United Nations Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame said during a UN Security Council on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) An airstrike on a biscuit factory in the Libyan capital of Tripoli has killed at least 10 civilians and could amount to a war crime, United Nations Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame said during a UN Security Council on Monday.

"A biscuit factory in the Wadi Rabia neighborhood of Tripoli was hit by an airstrike, according to early information.

The attack has caused what we currently believe to be 10 fatalities and over 35 injuries," Salame said. "Regardless of whether the attack deliberately targeted the factory or was an indiscriminate attack, it may constitute a war crime."

He added that two of those killed were Libyan citizens, while migrants accounted for the rest. of the casualties.

Salame refrained from putting blame on any of the warring parties pending the conclusion of investigation already underway.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Tripoli Libya May From

Recent Stories

Girl dies, truck driver missing after French bridg ..

4 minutes ago

'Dastak' a vintage photography exhibition to be co ..

4 minutes ago

Yasmeen Rashid reviews projects in govt hospitals

4 minutes ago

Number of Arrests in Iranian Protests Against Gas ..

4 minutes ago

Gazprom Neft Expects Changes to OPEC Output Cuts i ..

8 minutes ago

Belgian envoy vows to strengthen Pak-Belgium bilat ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.