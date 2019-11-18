Airstrike Kills 10 in Libyan Capital, May Amount to War Crime - UN Envoy

An airstrike on a biscuit factory in the Libyan capital of Tripoli has killed at least 10 civilians and could amount to a war crime, United Nations Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame said during a UN Security Council on Monday

"A biscuit factory in the Wadi Rabia neighborhood of Tripoli was hit by an airstrike, according to early information.

The attack has caused what we currently believe to be 10 fatalities and over 35 injuries," Salame said. "Regardless of whether the attack deliberately targeted the factory or was an indiscriminate attack, it may constitute a war crime."

He added that two of those killed were Libyan citizens, while migrants accounted for the rest. of the casualties.

Salame refrained from putting blame on any of the warring parties pending the conclusion of investigation already underway.