Airstrike Kills 12 Taliban Militants In Southern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

Airstrike Kills 12 Taliban Militants in Southern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Twelve Taliban militants have been killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, Defense Ministry spokesman Rohullah Ahmadzai told Sputnik.

"Last night, [when] the Taliban were gathered in an area of Zhari district to attack checkpoints, the air forces targeted them, 12 Taliban killed and four others injured," Ahmadzai said.

The Afghan government has been squaring off against Taliban militants as the intra-Afghan talks continue in Qatar's capital of Doha.

