UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airstrike Kills 3 Commanders Of Turkish-Backed Syrian Militants - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 08:07 PM

Airstrike Kills 3 Commanders of Turkish-Backed Syrian Militants - Reports

An airstrike has killed three commanders of the Syrian National Army, a Turkish-backed militant group active in northwestern Syria, media reported Saturday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) An airstrike has killed three commanders of the Syrian National Army, a Turkish-backed militant group active in northwestern Syria, media reported Saturday.

The militant leaders were targeted on the road between the cities of Afrin and Azaz in the Aleppo province by what the Syrian radio station Sham FM claimed were forces of the international coalition.

Turkey controls a portion of land in northern Syria after it moved troops into the country in October to free the border area from Kurdish YPG militias. It has also been backing Syrian Arab rebels to the west of the so-called safe zone.

Related Topics

Army Syria Road Aleppo October Border Media From Arab

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah sheds light on its events in K ..

26 minutes ago

National Shooting Ball Championship rescheduled to ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh Public Service Commission announces result o ..

4 minutes ago

Pak women lose semis, win bronze at SAG

4 minutes ago

Govt determines to bring betterment in fisheries s ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Kazan to Host 2021 European Short-Course ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.