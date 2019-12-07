Airstrike Kills 3 Commanders Of Turkish-Backed Syrian Militants - Reports
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 08:07 PM
An airstrike has killed three commanders of the Syrian National Army, a Turkish-backed militant group active in northwestern Syria, media reported Saturday
The militant leaders were targeted on the road between the cities of Afrin and Azaz in the Aleppo province by what the Syrian radio station Sham FM claimed were forces of the international coalition.
Turkey controls a portion of land in northern Syria after it moved troops into the country in October to free the border area from Kurdish YPG militias. It has also been backing Syrian Arab rebels to the west of the so-called safe zone.