Airstrike Kills 4 Taliban Fighters In Afghanistan's South - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 06:27 PM

Airstrike Kills 4 Taliban Fighters in Afghanistan's South - Military

The Afghan air force launched a strike overnight on a Taliban hideout in the southern province of Kandahar that killed four fighters, the military said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The Afghan air force launched a strike overnight on a Taliban hideout in the southern province of Kandahar that killed four fighters, the military said.

"Last night, air forces identified a militant hideout in the Kalan Kicha area of Maiwand district of Kandahar province that killed four militants," the statement read.

The airstrike also destroyed a vehicle and a cache of weapons.

The Taliban, which maintains strong presence in the region, has not responded to the statement. They were quick to claim a roadside bomb blast that killed two US soldiers in Kandahar last week.

