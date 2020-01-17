(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Afghan air force launched a strike overnight on a Taliban hideout in the southern province of Kandahar that killed four fighters, the military said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The Afghan air force launched a strike overnight on a Taliban hideout in the southern province of Kandahar that killed four fighters, the military said.

"Last night, air forces identified a militant hideout in the Kalan Kicha area of Maiwand district of Kandahar province that killed four militants," the statement read.

The airstrike also destroyed a vehicle and a cache of weapons.

The Taliban, which maintains strong presence in the region, has not responded to the statement. They were quick to claim a roadside bomb blast that killed two US soldiers in Kandahar last week.