Airstrike Kills 5 Civilians, Injures 20 Others In Northern Afghanistan - Doctor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Five people died and 20 others got injured following an airstrike in the northern Afghan province of Kunduz on Wednesday morning, a doctor at the Khanabad hospital, where wounded people were admitted for treatment, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, an eyewitness told Sputnik that locals in the Khanabad district of Kunduz tried to steal equipment from a military base, which was abandoned overnight, and were allegedly targeted by the Afghan Air Force.

The doctor said that several dozen people, all of them civilians, were transferred to the Khanabad hospital after the airstrike. The doctor later confirmed that five people died and the death toll may increase further.

More Stories From World

