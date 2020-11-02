UrduPoint.com
Airstrike Kills 60 Taliban Militants In Southern Afghanistan - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 01:34 PM

Airstrike Kills 60 Taliban Militants in Southern Afghanistan - Source

Sixty Taliban insurgents have been killed and 40 injured in an airstrike in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, a source told Sputnik on Monday

Sixty Taliban insurgents have been killed and 40 injured in an airstrike in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

According to a statement from the country's National Directorate of Security, the Afghan Air Force attacked a group of 100 militants late on Sunday as they were moving from the Helmand province to Kandahar's Zhari and Panjwai districts.

"The air force targeted the group of 100 people in the Mandozai area of [Kandahar's] Maiwand district, 60 Taliban killed and 40 others injured," the source said, adding that some of the militant's weapons were destroyed as well.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousaf Ahmadi downplayed the reports about the incident, saying that the Taliban had sustained only minor casualties.

