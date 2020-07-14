UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airstrike Kills 8 Taliban Militants In Northern Afghanistan - Armed Forces

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 08:15 PM

Airstrike Kills 8 Taliban Militants in Northern Afghanistan - Armed Forces

Eight Taliban militants have been killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh, the 209th corps of the Afghan National Army, also known as the Shaheen Corps, said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Eight Taliban militants have been killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh, the 209th corps of the Afghan National Army, also known as the Shaheen Corps, said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the airstrike hit a Taliban checkpoint along the Balkh-Jowzjan highway at the Charbolak district. The Taliban are said to have used it to search vehicles and confiscate goods from large trucks.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Army Vehicles Balkh From

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority uses Artificial Intelligenc ..

3 minutes ago

3 minutes ago

President of Comoros receives UAE delegation

48 minutes ago

Ehsaas programme: 651,827 persons receive financia ..

3 minutes ago

Macron wants face masks mandatory indoors as virus ..

3 minutes ago

Maldives ex-vice president cleared of graft charge ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.