Airstrike Kills 8 Taliban Militants in Northern Afghanistan - Armed Forces

Eight Taliban militants have been killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh, the 209th corps of the Afghan National Army, also known as the Shaheen Corps, said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Eight Taliban militants have been killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh, the 209th corps of the Afghan National Army, also known as the Shaheen Corps, said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the airstrike hit a Taliban checkpoint along the Balkh-Jowzjan highway at the Charbolak district. The Taliban are said to have used it to search vehicles and confiscate goods from large trucks.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.