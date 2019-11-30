UrduPoint.com
Airstrike On Family Car Kills 8 In Afghanistan's Khost Province - Resident

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 10:28 PM

Airstrike on Family Car Kills 8 in Afghanistan's Khost Province - Resident

An airstrike at a car in Afghanistan's eastern Khost province has killed eight civilians, including a newborn, a resident of Ali Shir district told Sputnik on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) An airstrike at a car in Afghanistan's eastern Khost province has killed eight civilians, including a newborn, a resident of Ali Shir district told Sputnik on Saturday.

The attack is believed to have been launched by foreign forces on Friday night when a family was bringing home a woman who had recently given birth at a hospital, Shah Mohammed said.

"The dead included two women belonging to one family, two children, one was a newborn, the father of the children and a villager," the resident said.

The spokesman for the Khost governor, Taleb Mangal, confirmed that a car had recently come under attack in the area but said that an investigation was underway to identify the casualties.

