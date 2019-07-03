UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airstrike On Migration Facility Near Libya's Tripoli Kills At Least 40 People - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:10 AM

Airstrike on Migration Facility Near Libya's Tripoli Kills at Least 40 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) An airstrike hit a detention center for undocumented migrants near the Libyan capital of Tripoli, leaving at least 40 people dead, media reported.

At least 80 more people were injured by the airstrike, the Reuters news agency reported, citing a health official.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Tripoli Media

Recent Stories

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

5 hours ago

IMF's Lagarde 'honored' to be tapped to head Europ ..

5 hours ago

EU summit deal 'done' on top jobs: Luxembourg Prim ..

5 hours ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

5 hours ago

Int'l market to open for Pakistan after signing IM ..

5 hours ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.