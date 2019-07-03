(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) An airstrike hit a detention center for undocumented migrants near the Libyan capital of Tripoli, leaving at least 40 people dead, media reported.

At least 80 more people were injured by the airstrike, the Reuters news agency reported, citing a health official.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.