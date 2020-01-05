(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Twenty-three students were killed and dozens of people were injured by an airstrike on a military school in Libya's capital of Tripoli, the Health Ministry of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) said on Sunday.

"According to preliminary data, 23 students were killed," the ministry wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Al-Jazeera reported that 28 people had been killed in the raid.

The military school is located in Tripoli's southern Al-Hadba Al-Khadra district, which is controlled by the western-based GNA.

Since April, the Libyan National Army (LNA), which supports the rival eastern-based authorities, has been engaged in an offensive to capture Tripoli. The military actions turned the area into a scene of violent fighting.

In mid-December, LNA commander Khalifa Haftar announced a "decisive battle" for the city. The GNA responded by asking Turkey to provide military support to it. Haftar, in his turn, called on his supporters to engage in "jihad" against foreign forces.