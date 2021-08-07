Airstrikes Hit Police Office in Taliban-Held Provincial Capital - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) At least two airstrikes hit a police headquarters in Zaranj, in the southwestern Afghan province of Nimroz on the Iranian border, media said.

The city was captured earlier in the day by the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia), becoming the first provincial capital to fall to the militants after a siege.

The Tolo news channel cited eye witnesses as saying that the strikes hit the provincial police office on Friday night. Two blasts were reportedly heard in the city center.

The Taliban published a statement saying they were in control of the police headquarters as well as the governor's residence, administrative buildings and the airport.