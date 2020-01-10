UrduPoint.com
Airstrikes In Afghanistan's Takhar Province Kill 18 Taliban Militants - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:35 PM

Eighteen Taliban militants have been killed by airstrikes in the Darqad district of the northeastern Takhar province, Afghanistan's Defense Ministry announced on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Eighteen Taliban militants have been killed by airstrikes in the Darqad district of the northeastern Takhar province, Afghanistan's Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

According to the ministry statement, seen by a Sputnik correspondent, the Taliban-appointed governor of the Khvajeh Baha od Din region of Darqad district, was among those killed in the airstrikes. Four others were injured in the operation.

The Taliban released a statement claiming that US aircraft bombed civilian homes in the Qara Tepa region of Darqad district, killing 11 civilians in the process.

Earlier in the week, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Qatar for a new round of bilateral peace talks with the Taliban, with many leading Afghan officials hopeful that a binding agreement can be signed between the two sides.

The Afghan government has struggled to contain the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organizations (both groups banned in Russia).

