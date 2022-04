Airstrikes 'Incapacitate' Ukrainian Military Airfields in Poltava, Dnipro

The Russian air force has incapacitated military airfields in the central Ukrainian cities of Poltava and Dnipro, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The Russian air force has incapacitated military airfields in the central Ukrainian cities of Poltava and Dnipro, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.

"High-precision airstrikes put military airfields in the cities of Poltava and Dnepropetrovsk out of service," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov told a news briefing, referring to Dnipro by its old name.