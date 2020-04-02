UrduPoint.com
Airstrikes Kill 12 Taliban Militants In Afghanistan's Kandahar Province - Military

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:31 PM

Airstrikes Kill 12 Taliban Militants in Afghanistan's Kandahar Province - Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Twelve Taliban fighters have been killed in the Shah Wali Kot district of the southeastern Afghan province of Kandahar after a series of airstrikes targeted militant strongholds, the Afghan National Army said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Taliban militants attacked the checkpoints of Afghan forces in Shah Wali Kot district last night. In response, the Afghan air force launched attacks on the militants and killed 12 militants and injured three others," the army's 205th Corps said in a statement.

The Taliban, which maintains a strong presence in the region, has not yet responded to the statement.

