KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Fourteen Taliban fighters have been killed and 10 others were injured in the Maiwand district of Afghanistan's southeastern province of Kandahar in a series of airstrikes, the provincial police said on Saturday.

"Two airstrikes targeted the Taliban in Shalgami area last night [Friday], and killed 14 Taliban militants and injured 10," Jamal Naseer Barakzai, the spokesman of the police command, said in a statement.

The police added that the Afghan forces had seized the militants' weapons during simultaneous ground operations.

The Afghan government has struggled to contain the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organizations (both groups banned in Russia).