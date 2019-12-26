UrduPoint.com
Airstrikes Kill 17 Taliban Militants In Central Afghanistan - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:48 PM

Airstrikes Kill 17 Taliban Militants in Central Afghanistan - Military

Afghan forces launched an attack in the central province of Oruzgan that killed 13 Taliban members, while the international coalition struck Daykundi province killing four militants, the 205th Corps of the Afghan National Army said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Afghan forces launched an attack in the central province of Oruzgan that killed 13 Taliban members, while the international coalition struck Daykundi province killing four militants, the 205th Corps of the Afghan National Army said on Thursday.

"Last night, Air Force launched a raid operation on militant hideouts in Chora and Khas districts of the Oruzgan province, killed 13 militants and injured 13 others," the statement said.

In a separate statement, the army confirmed that four Taliban members were killed in an attack by foreign air forces in the Kajran district of the Daykundi province.

The Taliban has been waging a war against the Afghan government for decades, challenging security and stability in the region. The group is especially active in the central and western parts of the country.

