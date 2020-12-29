UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airstrikes Kills 4 Militants In Southern Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:12 PM

Airstrikes kills 4 militants in southern Afghanistan

Four militants were killed as a military helicopter struck a group of mine planters in the southern province of Kandahar on Tuesday, an Afghan security official said

KANDAHAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Four militants were killed as a military helicopter struck a group of mine planters in the southern province of Kandahar on Tuesday, an Afghan security official said.

According to Nisar Hand, four militants were going to plant mine under a bridge in Dand district of Kandahar province in the wee hours of Tuesday but acting on tip-off a gunship aircraft killed them on the spot.

The official, however, didn't provide more details about the airstrike.Kandahar, the birthplace of Taliban militants, has been the scene of increasing insurgency over the past couple of months.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Kandahar

Recent Stories

New Year holiday for private sector announced

15 minutes ago

5.7-magnitude quake hits off coast of Oregon -- US ..

3 minutes ago

USFK starts COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare wo ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin on New Foreign Agents Law: Too Early to Di ..

3 minutes ago

More England Covid patients in hospital than at Ap ..

3 minutes ago

New variant of COVID-19 reaches Pakistan

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.