AJ&K President Meets American Lawmaker, Urges US To Resolve Kashmir Dispute
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 11:00 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The visiting President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Sunday held a meeting with United States' Congressman Tom Souzzi during which he called for the U.S. to play a mediatory role in resolving the Kashmir dispute," according to a press release.
The AJ&K president told Congressman Souzzi, who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Caucus in Congress, that there would be no peace in the subcontinent until the decades-old dispute is resolved.
Kashmir, he said, is the key to peace in South Asia, pointing out that both India and Pakistan are nuclear powers.
and any big or small accident between them could embroil the whole world, the press release said.
Noting that former President Bill Clinton had called Kashmir the most dangerous region in the world, the Azad Kashmir president called for the international community, particularly the U.S., to play their role in settling the Kashmir dispute.
During the meeting, President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry invited Congressman Souzzi to visit Azad Kashmir and he accepted the invitation, it said.
Recent Stories
Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour title
United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partners at Munich Security Conferenc ..
Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cash dividend for 2024
Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomorrow
Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for change
3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on 25 February
AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..
FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance
FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah
Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..
Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..
Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..
More Stories From World
-
AJ&K president meets American lawmaker, urges US to resolve Kashmir dispute2 minutes ago
-
‘Enough is Enough’ as Ukraine war reaches the 3-year mark, UN chief says; UNSC to meet Monday51 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table2 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results2 hours ago
-
Golf: Kenya Open scores2 hours ago
-
Germans vote under shadow of far-right surge2 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship table2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results3 hours ago
-
Odermatt underlines super-G power with World Cup win at Crans-Montana3 hours ago
-
Shiffrin questioned return before claiming historic 100th World Cup win3 hours ago
-
Napoli concede Serie A lead to Inter after losing at Como3 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results3 hours ago