Open Menu

AJ&K President Meets American Lawmaker, Urges US To Resolve Kashmir Dispute

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 11:00 PM

AJ&K president meets American lawmaker, urges US to resolve Kashmir dispute

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The visiting President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Sunday held a meeting with United States' Congressman Tom Souzzi during which he called for the U.S. to play a mediatory role in resolving the Kashmir dispute," according to a press release.

The AJ&K president told Congressman Souzzi, who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Caucus in Congress, that there would be no peace in the subcontinent until the decades-old dispute is resolved.

Kashmir, he said, is the key to peace in South Asia, pointing out that both India and Pakistan are nuclear powers.

and any big or small accident between them could embroil the whole world, the press release said.

Noting that former President Bill Clinton had called Kashmir the most dangerous region in the world, the Azad Kashmir president called for the international community, particularly the U.S., to play their role in settling the Kashmir dispute.

During the meeting, President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry invited Congressman Souzzi to visit Azad Kashmir and he accepted the invitation, it said.

Recent Stories

Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour ..

Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour title

31 minutes ago
 United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partner ..

United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partners at Munich Security Conferenc ..

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cas ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cash dividend for 2024

1 hour ago
 Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomo ..

Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for ..

Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for change

2 hours ago
 3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on ..

3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on 25 February

3 hours ago
AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dh ..

AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..

4 hours ago
 FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperati ..

FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance

4 hours ago
 FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in ..

FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah

4 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fiel ..

Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..

4 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Di ..

Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..

4 hours ago
 Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights int ..

Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World