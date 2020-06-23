Ajman Chamber fuses digital services with Ajman Pay to provide top-notch secure transactions

As part of its efforts to enhance customers’ experience in paying service fees, Ajman Chamber has announced that it has linked its digital services with Ajman Pay, creating a seamless customer-centric user experience and a highly secure transaction through its multiple payment channels and options

Ajman (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd June, 2020) As part of its efforts to enhance customers’ experience in paying service fees, Ajman Chamber has announced that it has linked its digital services with Ajman Pay, creating a seamless customer-centric user experience and a highly secure transaction through its multiple payment channels and options.

The partnership was cemented in a virtual meeting through the UAE Pass by H.E. Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, and H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman Chamber.

H.E. Al Suwaidiunderscored that this initiative comes as a result of the department’s unswerving efforts toprovide the highest levels of quality and efficiency, through innovative solutions that meet the demand of its members. He noted that Ajman Pay’s various payment channels and options introduce a superior customer experience at par with Ajman’s modern and competitive economy.

“This is a pivotal step in supporting the digital transformation plan in Ajman. This partnership provides us an opportunity to improve the efficiency of our services, supporting the business community, thereby boosting their competitiveness in all fields.

We laud the efforts of Ajman’s Department of Finance in helping the Chamber meet its needs and aspirations, as well as fulfil its mandate to create an attractive business environment in the emirate,” Al Suwaidi said.

Meanwhile, H.E. Al Ali, affirmed continued support and cooperation with Ajman Chamberin order to meet its objectives of delivering exceptional services. “We are pleased to support the organization in backing businesses through transforming its services into digital. This agreement is a result of the concerted efforts of Ajman’s Department of Finance and Ajman Chamber to reach the best level of service for its members,” he said.



Al Ali furthered that this partnership reflects the crucial role played by Ajman Pay to simplify payment procedures and processes in the emirate and save customers’ time.

The smart payment portal also provides a unified payment system for the Chamber, which offers high capability, timely monitoring of all government revenues. It also assists in creating accurate statistical and financial reports that aid in decision-making.