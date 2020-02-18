Ajman Contact Center to service Ajman Pay customers

Smart Cube, the technical partner and creator of the Ajman Pay system, has signed an agreement with Ajman Contact Center, to provide Ajman Pay customers technical support, attend to their queries, gather customer suggestions and resolve technical issues customers may face while paying for their services through Ajman Pay

Ajman (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2020) Smart Cube, the technical partner and creator of the Ajman Pay system, has signed an agreement with Ajman Contact Center, to provide Ajman Pay customers technical support, attend to their queries, gather customer suggestions and resolve technical issues customers may face while paying for their services through Ajman Pay.

Under this agreement, Ajman Contact Center will manageand address all inquiries, complaints and suggestions from the customers of Ajman Pay in a timely and efficient manner through the call center’s number 80070.

The agreement was signed by Zubair Al Gunaidi, Director General of Ajman Contact Center, and Mohammed Al Falasi, Director General of Smart Cube in the presence of His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance.

Meanwhile, His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance said: “In line with the directives of our wise leadership, we consider the happiness of customers as our top priority. This partnership is an important step to ensure that customers of Ajman Pay are served with quality as they will get quick and effective technical support, as well as answers to their inquiriesabout the payment channels and options that Ajman Pay offers.”

Moreover, Zubair Al Junaidi, Director General of Ajman Contact Center, said: “Our collaboration with Smart Cube is a pivotal step to facilitate the process of inquiring, raising complaints and suggestions or even reports.

We are proud to partner with Smart Cube, and other government departments in Ajman which are always keen on providing the best services to their customers.”

He further added: “Our objective is to provide customers of the Government of Ajman with an exceptional experience whenever they desire to complete transactions at any government department in the emirate. Now, Ajman Pay’s customers can forward their inquiries, complaints, and suggestions to the Ajman Contact Center who in turn will cooperate and address the customers in less than 48 hours.”

Al Junaidi also appreciated H.E. Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary-General of Ajman’s Executive Council for his continuous efforts and supervision on Ajman Contact Center, to turn our wise leadership’s vision into reality. He further thanked H.E. Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, for his contribution towards this successful partnership.

Mohammed Al Falasi, Director General of Smart Cube, said: “This partnership with Ajman Contact Center aims at improving the quality of services provided to the public. As the technical partner who developed Ajman Pay’s systems, we are pleased to work with Ajman Contact Center who will meet the needs of Ajman Pay’s customers.We seek to provide all means of convenience that facilitate the process of completing payment transactions for Ajman Pay’s customers.The vital role of this agreement is to immediatelyassist the customers.”