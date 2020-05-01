UrduPoint.com
Ajman Free Zone Completely Digitizes Business Set-up As It Links Its Services With Ajman Pay

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 02:05 PM

Ajman Free Zone completely digitizes business set-up as it links its services with Ajman Pay

As part of its efforts to further improve the efficiency of its services using fast and reliable digital solutions, Ajman Free Zone has announced its strategic move to link its digital services with Ajman Pay, a smart digital payment portal,to provide aninnovative payment option that will meet the demands of businessesand investors based in Ajman

Ajman (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020) As part of its efforts to further improve the efficiency of its services using fast and reliable digital solutions, Ajman Free Zone has announced its strategic move to link its digital services with Ajman Pay, a smart digital payment portal,to provide aninnovative payment option that will meet the demands of businessesand investors based in Ajman.


The signing of a Memorandum of Agreement was done virtually through UAE Pass between Fatima Salem, Acting General Manager of Ajman Free Zone, and His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman Department of Finance.

Salem highlighted that the agreement aims to fast track and streamline business solutions andtransactions through a smart digital channel, in line with the goal of the emirate to adopt a digital economy, in a bid to deliver exceptional services. This, she said, will significantly reduce time and effort on the part of businesses, thereby creating more satisfied customers.

“We are pleased to have signed this strategic partnership with Ajman Department of Finance to support the emirate’s shift towards digitalization. We are confident that this will provide excellent services that will ensure customers’ happiness. In addition, it reflects our keenness to always provide steadfast support to all investors,” Salem said.
“Ajman Pay’s multiple payment channels will provide easy payment options allowing our services to be available at the fingertips of our investors.

The services linked with Ajman Pay include the processes in establishing a new company, licensing, renewal, permits, amongst others,” she added.

Meanwhile, Al Alipraised the move of Ajman Free Zone tomaximizeall viable digital technology tailored to simplify business processesthat boost customer experience. He also conveyed the support of Ajman Department of Finance to Ajman Free Zone in creating smart government solutionsfor all businesses that would advance further economic growth in the emirate.

“We are glad to be the first to support Ajman Free Zone by transforming all of their services into digital platforms. We are always keen to go the extra mile to promote the economic competitiveness of Ajman andto establish its leading position in the field of digital transformation. This cooperation with Ajman Free Zone aims to meet the aspirations and needs of companies planning to operate in the emirate as well as those already operating within it.”

Al Ali added that Ajman Pay provides a unified payment system for Ajman Free Zone, which provides high capabilities for timely monitoring of all government revenues and assists in creating accurate financial reports that aid in strategic decision making.
This strategicagreement, in line with the guidance and directives of our wise leaders, affirms the endeavors of the two entities in promoting the economic sustainability of the emirate by placing Ajman as an attractive investment environmentfor businesses.

