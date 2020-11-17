Ajman Pay awarded “Best Government Payments Experience” by Seamless Middle East 2020

Ajman Pay, the smart digital payment portal launched by Ajman’s Department of Finance, has been awarded with the “Best Government Payments Experience” award by Seamless Awards 2020, the leading award-giving body for the payments, ecommerce and retail industry, which came as a recognition of the Department’s efforts in transforming its payment offerings by using forward-thinking technology that enhances ease-of-use, effectiveness, speed and elevates the overall citizen payment experience

Ajman (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th November, 2020) Ajman Pay, the smart digital payment portal launched by Ajman’s Department of Finance, has been awarded with the “Best Government Payments Experience” award by Seamless Awards 2020, the leading award-giving body for the payments, ecommerce and retail industry, which came as a recognition of the Department’s efforts in transforming its payment offerings by using forward-thinking technology that enhances ease-of-use, effectiveness, speed and elevates the overall citizen payment experience.



It also comes as part of the Department’s goal to be the smartest and most secure payment gateway amongst the wide range of payment solutions and options available in the UAE.

The award was received by His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman Department of Finance, in the presence of a number of senior officials and the team of the Department.

Commenting on this achievement, Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, and Chairman of Ajman’s Department of Finance, said: “We are proud to have received this prestigious award, which affirms the department’s keenness to transform the vision of our wise leadership into a reality and spare no effort to achieve diversified and sustainable economic growth, as well as develop human capital, encourage innovation, and make the emirate of Ajman an integrated modern city.”

His Excellency Al Ali added: “This award represents an important milestone for Ajman’s Department of Finance, as it highlights our continuous efforts to develop innovative financial solutions that meet the aspirations and needs of customers.

This award also sheds light on the vital role the department plays in achieving the digital transformation plan of Ajman, thus, establishing the emirate’s leading position in this field regionally and globally.

Mohammed Jassem Al Ali, Director of the Strategy and Project Management Office at Ajman’s Department of Finance, stated that this recognition also affirms the department’s endeavors to improve the quality of life of Ajman’s community members and enable them to benefit from modern digital technologies and solutions.



“Ajman Pay offers multiple payment channels and options that provide ease and comfort, and at the same time gives customers secure ways to pay for government services, representing a quantum leap in the Department’s tireless efforts to ensure the sustainability of digital services,” he said.



Eng.

Ahmed Nazmi Ibrahim, Project Manager of Ajman Pay, said: “We are pleased to receive this award, which highlights the goals of Ajman’s Department of Finance to continuously improve Ajman Pay, foster greater trust and build a strong relationship with customers, and to encourage others to utilise the payment portal as their preferred smart payment method.”

As part of the Department’s keenness to provide an innovative payment experience to its customers, Ajman Pay provides multiple payment options and channels that guarantee ease, convenience and a high level of security, as well as suit various customer segments.



These options include the e-Dirham cards, making Ajman Pay is the first local payment gateway to link with e-Dirham’s G3 cards. Payment options also include the Ajman Pay’s e-Wallet, debit/credit cards, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, direct debit from the bank account, in addition to smart kiosks and all Al Ansari Exchange branches across the UAE.

Ajman’s Department of Finance has also worked closely with a number of local banks to provide easy payment plans in accordance with the latest global developments, making it easier for customers to pay government service fees.

In addition, Ajman Pay has its own digital wallet, which is the first to be linked with UAE’s first national digital identity (UAE Pass).

And, when customers pay for their government services via this e-Wallet through Ajman Pay’s electronic channels, no additional fees will be charged.

To further affirm its commitment to promote a paperless economy in Ajman, the Department of Finance has developed a smart system within Ajman Pay through which customers receive an online receipt after each payment, further contributing to achieving a green economy.

The Department also works closely with all government institutions in Ajman in order to reach a modern digital infrastructure that suits their future requirements and aspirations. The Department considers these institutions as partners who play a vital role in achieving the goals of Ajman Pay.



Seamless Middle East Awards 2020 brings together esteemed experts and specialists in the payments, ecommerce and retail industry, who, in turn, discuss top sector trends, innovations and technologies.

The exhibition jury awards the "Best Government Payments Experience" recognition to government departments that focus on improving the efficiency of services and providing customers with an exceptional payment experience.