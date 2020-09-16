Ajman Pay becomes UAE’s first local payment gateway to link with e-Dirham’s G3 cards

Ajman Department of Finance announces addition of e-Dirham’s third generation cards (G3) to Ajman Pay’s payment options

Ajman (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th September, 2020) As part of its efforts to innovate customers’ experience in paying service fees, Ajman’s Department of Finance has announced that it will add e-Dirham’s third generation cards (G3) to Ajman Pay’s payment options — making it the UAE’s first smart government payment portal to provide this option within its payment gateway.

This move comes in line with the Department’s bid to support Ajman’s digital transformation strategy on all fronts of government services. The government, through Ajman Pay, aims to create a seamless customer-centric user experience across channels and a highly secure transaction through multiple payment options that adhere to the highest international standards of quality.

This milestone also highlights the Department’s efforts to achieve a green economy, which ensures a superior customer experience while contributing to the emirate’s sustainability goals.

Underlining the significance of this newest digital strategy of Ajman Pay, His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, said: “We are glad that Ajman Pay is the first payment gateway in the country to link its services with e-Dirham’s ‘G3’ payment cards, and we are confident that it will improve and ease payment transactions in a safe and efficient manner. The Department also lauds the efforts of the UAE’s Ministry of Finance in completing the first phase of the e-Dirham system transformation.”

“Ajman’s Department of Finance continuously remains steadfast in its commitment to improve Ajman Pay’s system by providing new and innovative payment channels and options that meet the needs of various customer segments, thereby achieving our vision to provide utmost and efficient government services that will save customers’ time and effort,” His Excellency added.





For his part, His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khouri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, also highlighted the vision behind e-Dirham system. He said: “The Ministry of Finance, in line with the directives of our wise leadership, seeks to develop the e-Dirham system further by investing in the latest technologies in this field, and boosting the system’s linkage with other payment gateways available in the UAE. Our goal is to provide the best digital solutions and keep abreast of the latest global developments in payment systems, in order to develop easy ways to pay government service fees.”

His Excellency Younis Haji also stressed that e-Dirham plays a vital role in improving cashless transactions for government service fees payment and helps refine the infrastructure of the UAE’s digital economy. “We are pleased that Ajman’s Department of Finance, through Ajman Pay, is the first local government to provide e-Dirham’s G3 cards as a payment option to collect the government service fees,” His Excellency added.

Launched in October 2019 by Ajman’s Department of Finance, Ajman Pay in a short span of time has already introduced a variety of smart payment options that adhere with international standards, including Ajman Pay’s e-wallet, international e-wallets such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, Credit, Debit and Pre-paid cards, direct debit from bank accounts, cheques, as well as payment through service centres and smart kiosks.