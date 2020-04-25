UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Transport Authority Links Digital Services With Ajman Pay

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 02:47 PM

Ajman Transport Authority links digital services with Ajman Pay

As part of its efforts to improve its efficiency of services provided to the public, Ajman Transport Authority announced that it has linked its digital services with Ajman Pay

Ajman (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020) As part of its efforts to improve its efficiency of services provided to the public, Ajman Transport Authority announced that it has linked its digital services with Ajman Pay. This is an important initiative to improve the quality of servicesand provide multiple payment channels and options that suit various customer segments.


This agreement between Ajman’s Department of Finance and Ajman Transport Authority was signed by H.E. Marwan Ahmad Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, and H.E. Eng. Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director General of Ajman Transport Authority, in the presence of senior officials from both the departments.
Commenting on this, H.E. Eng. Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi said: “This agreement represents a qualitative leap in the efforts of Ajman Transport Authority to reach the highest level of service. And we commend the initiatives of Ajman’s Department of Finance to meet the needs and aspirations of the authority that is dedicated to providing quality of life to its customers.”
“It is our mandate to offer services that are easy and convenient. And linking our digital services with Ajman Pay ensuresseamless and swift transactions that guarantee customer happiness.

These services include vehicle inspection requests, fine payment, request for issuing a permit for companies to work and transport, application for issuing/renewing driver permits and many other services offered by Ajman Transport Authority,” H.E. Al Muhairi added.

Meanwhile, H.E. Marwan Ahmad Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, said: “We are proud to see various government departments in Ajman advancing todigitalization that is in line with the emirate’s vision to improve the efficiency of government services. We are also glad to have collaborated with Ajman Transport Authority that seeks to provide the best customer service.”
H.E. Al Ali further mentioned that linking the authority’s digital services with Ajman Pay highlights the features of the payment portal that simplifiesthe transactionand payment procedures for customers who now prefer digital payment options and channels.
Ajman Pay provides a unified payment system for Ajman Transport Authority, which provides high capabilities for timely monitoring of all government revenues and assists in creating a comprehensive statistical and accurate financial reporting that aids in decision making.

Related Topics

AIDS Ajman Driver Fine Vehicle All From Government Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Special Assistant to KP CM for LG Kamran Bangash t ..

4 minutes ago

Premier League come up with concrete proposals to ..

1 minute ago

Peru's interior minister quits as virus hits polic ..

1 minute ago

Anti-locust operation for its complete elimination ..

1 minute ago

320408 gunny bags delivered among 907 farmers

1 minute ago

Russian Jets Escorted Belgian F-16 Fighter Approac ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.