Ajman’s Department of Finance boosts staff expertise in information technology

As part of its keenness to invest in human capital and improve the skills and expertise of employees, Ajman’s Department of Finance has organised an advanced training programme, titled: “MCSA (Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate)”, to train its staff on how to keep up with the latest mechanisms in information technology

Ajman (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) As part of its keenness to invest in human capital and improve the skills and expertise of employees, Ajman’s Department of Finance has organised an advanced training programme, titled: “MCSA (Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate)”, to train its staff on how to keep up with the latest mechanisms in information technology.

During the five-day programme, the employees were trained on the following: effective management and protection of data; secure and easy access to data; management of the Active Directory (AD) database and; ability to manage and run applications and programmes of the department, among others.

Commenting on this, Waleed Al Zarouni, Head of Administrative Services at Ajman’s Department of Finance, said: “Organising this training programme is a testament on the department’s keenness to support the development of the staff’s key abilities in various fields and improve their performance and productivity, which will reflect positively on the quality of services provided to the public.

”

“In addition, this training is a realisation of the vision and directives of the wise leadership of Ajman, which supports and encourages the need to enhance the skills and capabilities of employees. The programme also comes as part of the department’s efforts to develop the expertise of staff in various fields,” he added.