Ajman’s Department of Finance receives 4 new ISO certifications

Ajman (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th December, 2020) As part of its keenness to achieve the vision and directives of the Ajman government in adopting world class standards, Ajman’s Department of Finance has received 4 new ISO certifications including ISO 223301:2019 for Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS), Business Continuity Management Standard AE/SCNS/NCEMA 7000:2015, ISO 31000:2018 for Risk management — Guidelines, as well as ISO 10002:2018 for Quality management — Customer satisfaction — Guidelines for complaints handling in organizations.

The certifications were obtained in collaboration with Global Business Bureau, a business consultancy service provider and TÜV Hessen, and received by His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance.

Expressing his happiness for these achievements and commending the efforts of Ajman Department of Finance’s staff, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of the Department, said: “We are proud of this success added to the Department’s record as it seeks to improve the quality of government work. We are on track towards continuous development in order to advance the financial performance and reach the highest levels of excellence, in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership of the Emirate of Ajman.”

Meanwhile, His Excellency Al Ali, stated: “Since the establishment of Ajman’s Department of Finance, we have adapted to apply international quality standards to develop and facilitate our operations and improve the efficiency of services. Obtaining these certifications enhances the Department's capabilities to assess and address risks and ensure business continuity, which reflects our commitment to achieve the aspirations and vision of the wise leadership in Ajman.”

Al Ali also stated that receiving ISO 223301:2019 for Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS) ensures the Department’s readiness to provide extensive services for all partners, customers, suppliers and employees during emergencies and crises, which reflects its commitment to applying the highest international quality standards.

Ajman’s Department of Finance has also boosted their strategy in supporting long-term business growth with the AE/SCNS/NCEMA 7000:2015 for Business Continuity Management Standard.

Al Ali pointed out that this certification comes in line with the strategy of the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), which mirrors the Department’s drive to improve the quality of services provided through a comprehensive strategy to ensure business continuity. This strategy, he said, includes distributing roles and responsibilities for the various job levels in the Department, applying and following up the results of business continuity plans and procedures and spreading the results and records of these plans and procedures to all concerned parties.

Al Ali also stated that the Department’s endeavor to apply risk management strategies and integrated work system that ensures business continuity has resulted in receiving ISO 31000:2018 for Risk management — Guidelines, which enhances the Department’s capabilities to assess and address risks, and ensures effective risk management among all business units, thereby fulfilling the aim to support business continuity in the emirate. “The Department identifies and assesses the expected risks, analyzes them and understands their causes and potential impacts, and anticipates various scenarios to ensure risk is managed. This guarantees that risks are maintained at proper levels, enhances the application of preventive measures, and assists in the decision-making process. Therefore, this ensures business continuity and achieves goals in accordance with the Department's strategic and operational plans,” H.E. added.

Ajman’s Department of Finance also received ISO 10002:2018 for Quality management — Customer satisfaction — Guidelines for complaints handling in organizations, which contributes to achieving the objectives of the strategic plan in the field of sustainability of operations and institutional performance in the Department. These objectives include finding a trusted reference based on international best practices when dealing with customer complaints in a highly effective manner, and making use of these complaints to continuously enhance the efficiency and performance of the Department’s services, in order to improve customer satisfaction. The Department deals with complaints and resolves them according to a well-thought-out methodology, in cooperation with the Ajman Contact Centre, which is responsible for serving the Department's customers.