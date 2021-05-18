UrduPoint.com
Ajman’s Department Of Finance Trains Staff On How To Run Effective Meetings

Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:03 PM

In line with the directives of Ajman’s government and the importance of investing in human capital to improve staff productivity, Ajman’s Department of Finance has organized an advanced programme to train employees on how to manage and run effective meetings

The programme aims to improve the skills of the department’s team leaders in the effective planning of meetings, measuring their quality and evaluating their outputs, according to modern, scientific, and practical methods. It also includes training the staff on how to utilize meeting opportunities in line with the interests of the department to support its strategic goals.

Commenting on this, Asma’a Al Ali, Director of Human Capital at Ajman’s Department of Finance, said: “Creating a happy work environment for our employees is important as they are considered a major player in sustainable development.

This is why Ajman’s Department of Finance is always keen on improving the capabilities of its staff, thereby enhancing the overall quality of financial and government work.”

“Organizing this training programme comes as part of our strategy that considers human capital development a top priority. We believe this programme will meet all the needs of employees when it comes to planning and managing meetings, in accordance with the best international standards. This shall further improve the performance of our staff and increase their productivity,” she added.

Upon the completion of the programme, employees will be able to manage meetings more effectively by using the most optimal methods, as well as improve their skills and expertise in this field to ensure successful and more efficient meetings across the department’s various divisions.

