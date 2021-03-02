AK-203 to Become Basic Assault Weapon in Indian Army - Ambassador to Russia

AK-203 assault rifle has prospects to become a basic weapon for the Indian Armed Forces, India's ambassador to Russia D. B. Venkatesh Varma has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) AK-203 assault rifle has prospects to become a basic weapon for the Indian Armed Forces, India's ambassador to Russia D. B. Venkatesh Varma has said.

Signing the contract for AK-203 joint manufacturing lays the groundwork for Indian Army's full transition to use AK-203 as a basic assault weapon, Varma has said in an interview for "Natsionalnaya Oborona", the Russian military and political journal.

The diplomat confirmed that the supply of S-400 air defense systems is proceeding as planned in accordance with the contract, and expressed hope for the development of cooperation on helicopters, ships and submarines.

In addition, the ambassador mentioned that India, like Russia, drifts neither toward the West nor the East but only protects its state interests.

The Indian Army plans to substitute Indian INSAS rifle with AK-203 which is lighter, more reliable, universal and accurate. In March 2019 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launching of AK-203 joint manufacturing at the Korwa factory located in north-eastern India. In October 2018, Moscow and New Delhi signed the contract for India to purchase five S-400 batteries with delivery expected by April 2023.