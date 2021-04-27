Akademik Cherskiy Vessel Starts Nord Stream 2 Pipelaying in Danish Waters-Nord Stream 2 AG

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Russia's Akademik Cherskiy vessel started on Tuesday laying Nord Stream 2 pipes in Danish waters, where Fortuna pipe-layer is working since early February, project operator Nord Stream 2 AG announced.

"After successfully passing sea trials, Akademik Chersky vessel started today pipe-laying work in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark. The Fortuna barge continues pipe-laying," the company said in a statement.