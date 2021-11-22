The crew and scientists from the Russian Akademik Ioffe research vessel that was detained in Denmark have been relocated to another vessel and are on their way to Russia's Kaliningrad port, the Russian Education Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The crew and scientists from the Russian Akademik Ioffe research vessel that was detained in Denmark have been relocated to another vessel and are on their way to Russia's Kaliningrad port, the Russian education Ministry said on Monday.

"All members of the scientific expedition were transferred from the research vessel Akademik Ioffe to the board of Akademik Nikolai Strakhov and are sent to the port of Kaliningrad," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.