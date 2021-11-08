Akademik Ioffe Vessel Crew, Researchers' Return to Russia Under Consideration - Embassy

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The possible return to Russia of the crew and scientists from the Akademik Ioffe research vessel that was detained in Denmark is under consideration, they did not leave the ship although the court did not introduce any restrictions, the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen's spokeswoman, Maria Syrovatko, told Sputnik on Monday.

Last week, the embassy said that the vessel with 38 crew members and 23 researchers on board, used by the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology for scientific purposes, was detained by the Danish authorities earlier this week as an interim measure following a claim by Canadian company One Ocean Expeditions Ltd in connection with the vessel's previous commercial activities.

"The Akademik Ioffe research vessel remains in the harbor in the port of Skagen. The crew members and the scientific staff did not leave the vessel although, according to the information available to the embassy, the Danish judicial authorities did not introduce any restrictive measures. Their return to Russia is under consideration," Syrovatko said.

The embassy is ready to provide necessary consular and legal support with evacuations if a relevant decision is made, the spokeswoman assured.