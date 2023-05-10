Akar Says Meeting on Grain Deal Started in Istanbul, Ankara Against Suspension of Deal

The meeting on the Black Sea Grain Initiative started in Istanbul on Wednesday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, adding that Ankara continues negotiations to extend the agreement

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The meeting on the Black Sea Grain Initiative started in Istanbul on Wednesday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, adding that Ankara continues negotiations to extend the agreement.

"A meeting of the deputy defense ministers of Russia, Turkey and Ukraine with UN representatives on the issue of extending the grain deal has started in Istanbul.

We continue negotiations so that this work is not interrupted and to maintain stability," Akar said, as quoted by Turkey's TRT broadcaster.