Akar, Shoigu Reaffirm Importance of Complying With Agreements on Syria - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, said that Ankara's priority in northern Syria was to prevent a terrorist threat, the parties stressed the importance of complying with the agreements.

"In the context of Syria, Minister Akar emphasized that the necessary response had been and would be given against the intensifying persecution and attacks aimed at destabilizing the stability in the region, and actions directed against Turkish civilian settlements and citizens. According to him, preventing the terrorist threat and neutralizing terrorist organizations is the country's top priority," the Turkish military said in a statement.

During the talks, the parties once again stressed the importance of respecting the previously reached agreements on Syria.